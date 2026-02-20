Troop 33521 of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida is heading into cookie season with fresh inventory, ambitious goals and a deep sense of community purpose. The Cadette‑level troop, part of the Fossil Valley Service Unit serving the Lithia and FishHawk areas, is led by Melissa Sharma and Sarah Miller, with support from parent volunteer Erica Taylor.

The troop is selling cookies through a mix of traditional and digital methods.

“There are several ways to purchase cookies, and each girl chooses what works best for her schedule and goals,” Sharma said.

Options include paper order forms, personalized Digital Cookie websites and in‑person booths at local businesses. With preorders now closed, the troop is delivering early sales and preparing for booth season at locations including Publix, Outback, Walgreens, EggTown and Danny’s Deli.

As the girls begin their busiest weeks, each Scout is working toward her own target. “Each girl sets her own personal goal,” said Sharma. “As a troop, we are planning to average approximately 300 boxes per girl, combining personal and booth sales.”

Her daughter, Olivia, has already sold 131 boxes online.

The girls involved with Troop 33521 are 13-14 years old and attend several middle schools, including Progress Village Middle Magnet School of the Arts, Randall, Barrington and Bell Creek Academy.

Girl Scout cookie season fuels more than treats.

“Our community support means everything to us — we truly could not reach our goals without it,” Sharma said. “When you purchase a box, the money stays right here in your neighborhood, supporting local girls and the organizations they serve.”

This year, the Cadettes are pursuing two Silver Award projects focused on marine conservation: Oyster Oasis and A Hermit Crab’s Healthy Habitat. Sharma said cookie proceeds will help fund education and hands‑on environmental work.

“Cookie sales have helped our girls earn their Bronze Award; travel to Savannah, the birthplace of Girl Scouts; and host multiple Me & My Guy (Daddy-Daughter) dances,” Sharma said, noting that their volunteer efforts span animal rescues, food drives, beach cleanups and support for children in need.

Sharma said watching the girls grow into confident leaders is the greatest reward.

“When we started, these girls were learning how to tie their shoes. Now they can market, manage inventory, handle money, troubleshoot booth locations, and confidently talk to customers.”

Cookie flavors this year include Adventurefuls, Lemon‑Ups, Trefoils, Do‑si‑dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Exploremores (new) and Toffee‑tastic (gluten-free). Customers can find local booths at www.gswcf.org or order directly from the troop through its Digital Cookie link. Find where you can buy your cookies at www.gswcf.org/en/cookies.html.