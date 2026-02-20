The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its Community Health & Wellness Fair, taking place Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Gardenville Park & Recreation Center, located at 6219 Symmes Rd. in Gibsonton.

This free, family-friendly event is designed to connect residents with valuable health, wellness and medical resources while creating a fun and engaging experience for all ages. The fair will feature local health and wellness businesses, medical providers and community organizations, along with interactive activities, on-site health screenings, food trucks, sports demonstrations and live entertainment.

“Our Community Health & Wellness Fair is all about bringing people together and empowering our community with access to resources that support healthier, happier lives,” said the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron. “From preventative care and fitness to nutrition and mental wellness, this event offers something for everyone.”

The fair also provides an excellent opportunity for health and wellness businesses to showcase their services directly to families, individuals and decision-makers in the Brandon-Riverview area. Participating businesses can build brand awareness, share expertise and form meaningful connections while supporting community well-being.

Businesses specializing in healthcare, fitness, nutrition, mental wellness, preventative care and holistic services are encouraged to participate.

Community members are invited to attend at no cost, and businesses interested in showcasing their services can register online at https://web.centralhillsboroughchamber.com/events/Community-Health-Wellness-Fair-63706/details.

Join the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce for a high-energy, impactful event that educates, inspires and strengthens a healthier community.

About the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce empowers businesses through opportunities for brand exposure, education and advocacy while fostering meaningful connections that strengthen our community and promote collaboration and growth.