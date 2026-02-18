The inside lanes of eastbound and westbound FishHawk Boulevard/Boyette Road will be closed in sections beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 2, for median removal. Work will begin on FishHawk Boulevard west of Skytop Drive and proceed westward in sections ending just west of McMullen Road.

Medians will be closed 24 hours per day, seven days a week, in the active construction zone, and motorists may not be able to turn left across the closed median.

This roadwork will be ongoing for six to seven weeks and is needed to prepare the area for South Hillsborough Pipeline installation. Work in each section will last six to 10 days, depending on the length of the section. Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution and follow all posted lane diversion signs when traveling in the area. All crosswalks in this area will remain open.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.