Men Of Valor Conference

New Hope Church is inviting churches and men from across the region to gather for the Men of Valor T3 Conference, a one-day men’s event focused on spiritual growth, brotherhood and bold faith, on Saturday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

The theme for 2026, T3 — ‘Test. Transform. Triumph.’ — draws from the powerful biblical significance of ‘40,’ seasons throughout Scripture where God tests faith, brings transformation and prepares His people for victory. From Israel’s time in the wilderness to Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, these moments reveal how God shapes men for what comes next.

“This conference is about meeting men where they are and calling them forward — into deeper faith, stronger leadership and a life fully surrendered to Christ,” organizers shared.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For tickets and more information, visit https://menofvalor2026.rsvpify.com/.

Art Expo To Raise Funds For Scholarships

The Women’s Democratic Club is holding an Art Expo Fundraiser on Sunday, February 22, at Painters Union Hall, located at 8840 U.S. 301 in Riverview, in honor of past member Sandra Morehouse, an artist herself. It invites you to attend this event. The money raised will support the club’s scholarship fund. This one-day event will showcase the talent of several artists in our community. There will be light appetizers, drinks and raffles.

The cost is $20 at the event, or go to the website, https://sehillsboroughdwc.org. For more information, email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-967-1457.

Family Promise Inaugural Fundraising Gala: Tea with a Twist

Family Promise of Hillsborough County invites the community to its inaugural fundraising gala, ‘Tea With a Twist,’ on Saturday, March 28, at New Hope Church. This unique afternoon tea will feature delicious refreshments, raffles, community connection and the event’s signature surprise: a men’s fashion show that promises fun, style and a fresh take on the traditional gala format.

As the organization’s first official fundraising event, the gala is more than just a celebration; it’s a call to action. All proceeds directly support Family Promise’s mission to empower homeless and low-income families with children in Hillsborough County to achieve lasting independence. The event is open to the public. Individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://familypromisefl.org/. New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

DELIGHT — Women Of Hope Conference

Take delight in the Lord — and discover the joy of resting in His presence. Join with New Hope Church’s Women of Hope for DELIGHT, the 2026 Women of Hope Conference, at the church on February 21, 2026, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This one-day gathering brings women together from across the church and community for worship, encouragement and connection. Experience powerful teaching, heartfelt worship and inspiring breakout sessions designed to help you deepen your faith and rediscover joy in every season. Tickets include a conference T-shirt and lunch.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Register at https://delightwomensconference.rsvpify.com/.