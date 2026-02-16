The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) is excited to announce that applications will soon be accepted for the fourth annual Honorary Mayor’s Race of East Hillsborough.

From Monday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 30, selected community members will campaign to raise money for local charities. The person who raises the most money will earn the fun and meaningful title of Honorary Mayor of East Hillsborough for one year.

East Hillsborough County does not have an elected mayor because it is an unincorporated area. This special race gives the community an ‘honorary mayor’ while also raising important funds for charities that help local families, schools and organizations.

The Honorary Mayor’s Race, supported by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce, is nonpolitical and focused on giving back. Candidates raise money for a charity or nonprofit they choose by hosting events, reaching out to neighbors and working together with the community. The goal is simple: have fun while helping others.

Anyone with a heart for the community is encouraged to apply. Applications will be available starting on Sunday, March 1 and are due by Saturday, March 28. Charities can include school booster clubs, new nonprofits that need more attention or well-known local organizations. Both the candidate and the charity must live in, work in or support the East Hillsborough County area.

Last year’s race was a huge success. Participants Michael Brand of 55 Rides and Abi Merkle of AM Design & Services raised more than $121,000 for local charities. Brand earned the honorary mayor title after raising $64,000. Fundraisers included bingo nights, a clay shoot, bourbon tasting, concerts, sports events, auctions and even a second-chance prom.

Merkle shared, “I’m so proud of what we were able to accomplish together as a community.”

To learn more or apply, visit www.valricofishhawk.org/2026-honorary-mayor-race.