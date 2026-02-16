Norah Nadeau of Valrico loves music, singing and playing the piano.

“I’ve loved to sing ever since I was little,” Norah Nadeau said. “I loved it so much that when I got older, I joined the choir when I was in sixth grade. I had a great chorus teacher, and she inspired me to keep singing. Singing, for me, has been totally life changing.”

Norah Nadeau is currently a student at Burns Middle School, where she has excelled in her chorus program.

Since joining the chorus program at her school, Norah Nadeau’s sheer talent and drive have culminated in her being selected by the All-Choral Directors Association (ACDA), All-State and All-County honor choirs as one of their elite student singers chosen from across the state.

As of 2025, Norah Nadeau also became an avid cast member of Brandon Youth Theater, which only continues to propel her talent and catapult her passion for music. She will be at Bloomingdale High School next year, and she recently found out about an opportunity to travel with her high school to perform in Europe.

“Being in chorus and experiencing music this way has had a huge, positive impact on my life,” Norah Nadeau said. “This trip only happens about once every four years, which would make this my one chance to go. I believe that this will be an amazing opportunity not only to perform in amazing places but also to experience another culture.”

Norah Nadeau and her high school chorus will be traveling to Prague, Czech Republic, and Budapest, Hungary, in March 2027, which means she and her family need to start raising funds for her trip now.

“As a talented and enthusiastic choir student, it is evident that Norah would truly benefit from this chance to experience other cultures through music and performance,” said her mother, Amy Nadeau. “The cost of the trip is $4,500 per person, with monthly payments of $450 beginning on January 6 of this year. The payments will cover the cost of airline tickets, lodging, meals and planned events/performances pertaining to the seven-day trip. We started a GoFundMe to help raise the money so Norah can have this amazing opportunity to travel to these countries and perform, which she absolutely loves to do.”

So far, Norah Nadeau and her family have raised $655 for her trip.

“I’m nervous and excite at the same time,” Norah Nadeau said. “I’m looking forward to performing and learning more about the culture of the countries we will be in during the trip. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m working very hard to raise the money so I can have this wonderful opportunity.”

If you would like to donate to Norah Nadeau’s GoFundMe, you can visit her donation link at https://gofund.me/22e7f3ab6. The Nadeau family appreciate any help the community can give Norah Nadeau to make this once in a lifetime opportunity happen for her.