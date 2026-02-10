When Jodi Panepinto and Michael Longman opened the MilkShake Factory SouthShore location in April 2025, they brought a nationally recognized dessert franchise and a century‑old chocolate‑making legacy to Hillsborough County.

“I wanted to bring a new concept to our area and get more involved in the community,” said Panepinto.

The bright and upbeat shop serves hand‑spun milkshakes made with homemade ice cream alongside the brand’s signature gourmet chocolates. MilkShake Factory traces its roots to a family of chocolatiers dating back to the early 1900s in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That same family still operates stores in their hometown, and Panepinto said she is proud to share those recipes with local customers.

“A guest’s experience is more than them just enjoying their milkshake or chocolate. We aim to provide exceptional customer service from start to finish,” said Panepinto. “Going out for a milkshake should be a fun, easygoing experience regardless of what the rest of your day has been like. We hope Milkshake Factory brings smiles to all our guests.”

Community involvement has quickly become part of the shop’s identity.

“We love hosting school spirit nights,” Panepinto said. “And we participated in the Ruskin Seafood Festival for the first time this year.”

The menu features year‑round favorites along with rotating seasonal creations. “We always have a limited-time-only shake,” said Panepinto. “Our next one up will be the strawberry matcha milkshake. We also have chocolate-dipped strawberries, perfect for Valentine’s Day, made daily in our store. Or you can get our signature, homemade bark in milk or white chocolate hearts for the holiday. We are very excited for our carrot cake milkshake, coming soon.”

Panepinto said the team behind the counter is a major part of what makes the shop special.

“Our team members make this such a fun experience watching them go above and beyond for our guests. That’s really made this endeavor so rewarding. And networking with other local small business, getting to know our regular customers,” she said.

With a focus on quality, tradition and community, Panepinto said the shop offers something for everyone.

“A lot of thought goes into all of our flavors, both shakes and chocolates. There’s a flavor for everyone,” Panepinto said.

For more information visit www.milkshakefactory.com/locations/southshore or call 813‑722‑1878. The shop is located at 10446 Stelling Dr. in the Mission BBQ plaza.