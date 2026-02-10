This past January, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay (BBBS) partnered with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Benchmark International for a dynamic National Mentoring Month campaign designed to spotlight the power of mentorship and respond to an urgent community need: more than 1,000 children across Greater Tampa Bay are currently waiting for a mentor.

From January 5-20, the three organizations came together to raise awareness, celebrate existing mentors and recruited 50 new Big Brothers and Big Sisters who changed children’s lives through consistency, connection and care.

The two-week partnership featured in-arena recognitions at Lightning games, a community ball hockey clinic for youth and storytelling moments throughout January, giving the public and media multiple opportunities to see mentorship in action.

“Mentorship is one of the most powerful tools we have to help young people feel supported, confident and hopeful about their future,” said Robyn Ostrem, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. “With more than 1,000 children waiting for a mentor right now in Greater Tampa Bay, this partnership allowed us to meet the moment, celebrating our Bigs while inviting more people in our community to step forward and make a transformational difference.”





Throughout the month, Bigs, Littles and supporters were recognized during Lightning games and special activations, amplifying the message that mentorship strengthens families, schools, and communities.

“We believe in using our platform to support causes that create real impact in our community,” said Elizabeth Frazier, vice president of community hockey development and social impact for the Tampa Bay Lightning. “By partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters during National Mentoring Month, we helped to shine a light on the importance of positive role models and creating memorable experiences that inspired kids, both on and off the ice.”

Benchmark International’s involvement reflected its commitment to investing in people and strengthening the communities where its employees live and work.

“At Benchmark International, we believe strong communities are built when people show up for one another,” said Tyrus O’Neill, CEO of Benchmark International. “Supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning allows us to help create meaningful opportunities for young people and encourage others to step into a role that can truly change a life.”

Becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister does not require special skills or a large time commitment. It starts with a few hours a month and a willingness to build a relationship. With more than 1,000 children still waiting in Tampa Bay, the need for mentors continues well beyond National Mentoring Month. If they are interested in learning more, they can visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website at https://bbbstampabay.org/be-a-big/.