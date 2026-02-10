The Florida Arab Film Festival launched its inaugural edition this past January, marking the first event of its kind in the state. Presented by Movie Buffs Productions, Tampa Bay Film Circle and NCG Cinemas, the festival took place in Tampa Bay, celebrating the richness and diversity of Arab storytelling.

Dedicated to showcasing contemporary and independent Arabic films, the festival aimed to introduce Florida audiences to bold new voices, compelling narratives and vibrant cinematic perspectives from across the Arab world.

“The Florida Arab Film Festival was created to celebrate Arab cinema and give a platform to Arab filmmakers whose stories are often underrepresented or misunderstood in mainstream media,” said Shady Makary, festival founder and director. “Arab cinema has a rich history spanning decades, but many filmmakers still struggle with access, protection, funding and international distribution, especially in the United States.”

Hosting the festival in Tampa was a very intentional choice by Makary and his team.

“Tampa Bay is home to a growing and diverse Arab community, yet it has never had a dedicated Arab film festival,” Makary said. “We wanted to bring these stories to a new audience, create cultural dialogue and make history by launching the first Arab film festival in Florida and the region. Tampa felt like the right city to start something meaningful, inclusive and long-lasting.”

The films selected for the edition highlighted powerful Arab voices from across the region and the diaspora.

“Many of the stories are based on true events, humanitarian issues, faith-based themes and personal struggles that reflect the real experiences of Arab communities,” Makary said. “These films go beyond stereotypes and headlines. They focused on identity, resilience, family, displacement, love and survival and told through authentic storytelling and strong cinematic vision. The festival will feature a mix of feature films, shorts and independent productions, giving space to both established and emerging filmmakers.”

Makary and his team hosted the Tampa premiere of The Voice of Hind Rajab, which is a Golden Globes nominee and is shortlisted for the Academy Awards, as well as Palestine 36 Florida premiere, which is also shortlisted for the Academy Awards.

“Our guests got more than just film screenings,” Makary said. “The festival was designed to be a cultural experience. Audiences enjoyed red-carpet moments, filmmaker and actor appearances, live Q&A sessions, panel discussions and opportunities to engage directly with the artists behind the films.”

“Our hope is for the Florida Arab Film Festival to become a lasting cultural platform that supports Arab filmmakers and connects their stories to wider audiences,” Makary said.

For more information about the Florida Arab Film Festival, visit its website at https://floridaarabfilmfestival.com.