By Mylena C. Ferman

We Got This Bookkeeping (WGTB) offers small and medium-sized businesses affordable ways to manage their financial books.

Many businesses may start with a friend or family member keeping their books, but Grace Givens, owner of WGTB, suggests a bookkeeper is an investment a business should make sooner rather than later.

“It is easier to put your books together than it is to clean them up if you’ve been trying to do them yourself,” she explained.

Virtual bookkeepers like Givens help businesses compile necessary paperwork, produce financial statements and analyze trends. This work ensures businesses make informed decisions about how they grow.

“They say that 50 percent of small businesses fail,” Givens said, “A lot of that is because the businesses don’t know how they’re doing [financially].”

Givens began WGTB seven years ago while working as an accountant; she quickly learned that, despite her love for numbers, she preferred the bookkeeping side of business. Last year, she moved to work at WGTB full-time alongside her cat, Chief Cuteness Officer Maggie. She has no plans to hire more bookkeepers, however.

“I want to remain the only bookkeeper because I want to be the one hands-on doing work,” she said.

Basic monthly services, ideal for businesses in their first two years with only one employee, start at $350. This package includes account setup, monthly financial reports, unlimited email support and more. As a business grows, its needs will change. Givens said most of her clients pay around $800-$1,200 a month.

“I like working with small businesses and helping them grow because it’s the small businesses that make our economy great,” Givens said.

As part of Givens’ drive to help small businesses, WGTB offers businesses a free guide on its website titled “5 Business Expenses That Could Save You Big Money.” The guide covers primary expenses that businesses may not realize they could write off.

“It really is small businesses that make communities feel like home and…grow. I want to be as supportive as I can with that,” Givens said.

For more information about We Got This Bookkeeping, please visit its website https://wegotthisbookkeeping.com/ or the We Got This Bookkeeping Facebook page.