A local podcast aimed at confronting the issues people are often told to avoid discussing is gaining momentum as it enters its second year. Break That Cycle, sponsored by Mary & Martha House, debuted in May 2025 and releases new episodes monthly, said Executive Director Bill Chini. The podcast features guest speakers whose expertise aligns with the topic.

“Every episode has a new guest, depending on the subject. I find either experts, or those with lived experience, for each topic,” Chini said. “For example, our second episode is about sexual assault, so the guest was someone who endured that pain but turned it into purpose and started her own nonprofit.”

Episode nine focuses on human trafficking and features advocate Dotti Groover-Skipper, who has made it her life mission to help victims and stop human trafficking.

The podcast tackles a wide range of difficult subjects, including suicide prevention, sexual assault, narcissism, healthy relationships, youth violence, reintegration after incarceration and breaking the cycle of hunger. An upcoming episode, “Empowerment After Tragedy,” highlights a mother who turned the loss of her son into purpose.

While Chini doesn’t choose favorites, the mission is clear.

“I don’t really have a favorite subject to cover, but I will say I enjoy having conversations that people are afraid to talk about,” said Chini. “Every story matters.”

Feedback is beginning to surface as the podcast builds its foundation.

“People have told me that the podcast either opened up their eyes to something or that it prompted them to tell their story,” Chini said. “That’s important because that’s when the healing can begin.”

The show’s title reflects its purpose.

“Patterns are a beast. That’s what we are trying to stop, at least the bad ones,” Chini said. “Some people don’t even know they are repeating bad cycles, and I hope these episodes open their eyes and give them the power to break them.”

Though sponsored by Mary & Martha House, the podcast extends far beyond domestic violence.

“We are trying to tackle all the cycles,” Chini said. “This was good information that should be spread around to the world, not just the ladies we serve.”

“Break That Cycle was created because too many people are navigating trauma, fear and major life decisions without ever being taught the tools to survive them,” Chini said. “If one episode helps someone recognize a red flag, ask for help or see themselves differently, then it’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.”

Break That Cycle is available on all the major podcast platforms, including YouTube at www.youtube.com/@breakthatcycle, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.