The Forgotten Angels Foundation, founded by Cindy Tilley and her husband, David Tyler, in Valrico, closed out 2025 with expanded outreach and fundraising efforts, concluding the year with a Christmas event focused on youth support while preparing for a full slate of community events in 2026.

The Christmas outreach event was held in December 2025 at the Forgotten Angels property, located at 3604 Little Stearns Rd. in Valrico, where the organization hosted more than 130 students from Simmons Career Center in Plant City. The event included lunch, gifts from Santa and activities designed to provide a safe and supportive holiday experience for students who often lack traditional family support.

Local businesses and community partners, including Chick-fil-A, Publix, Voodoo Brewing Co. and Marlin James, provided food and support. Organizers said the holiday event reflected the organization’s family-style approach to serving youth aging out of the foster care system.

Organizers said Marlin James had also contributed air-conditioning units, facility repairs, food and financial support for multiple events throughout the year.

Forgotten Angels is a nonprofit organization that supports youth aging out of foster care, along with at-risk teens and young adults who often lack stable housing or family support. The organization provides a family-style living environment and focuses on life-skills training, such as financial literacy, employment readiness, education planning and independent living, to help participants transition successfully into adulthood.

“We need the community’s support because we get called daily for youth who need our help,” said Tilley. “We are housing them, feeding them and teaching them how to become independent. All the fundraising and donations are helping us save lives.”

Throughout 2025, the organization also hosted several fundraising events, including the Luke Holmberg Memorial Disc Golf Tournament on March 15, 2025, and the 10th anniversary Fall Campout from October 23-26, 2025, marking a decade of service.

That momentum carried into 2026, beginning with an EKKO RV gathering held in January at the Forgotten Angels property. The event was supported by La Mesa RV and featured Winnebago EKKO vehicles. Organizers said the gathering drew more than 70 EKKO RVs and included structured raffle fundraising activities.

The next major event is the Spring Motorcycle Campout and Rally, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, March 12-15. The campout will open with a bike night kickoff on March 12 beginning at 6 p.m., hosted at Voodoo Brewing Co., located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico. The kickoff event will feature live music by Adam Karch.

Additional 2026 fundraising efforts include a Honda Goldwing motorcycle raffle, featuring a long-distance touring motorcycle that has traveled through more than 20 states. Raffle ticket proceeds support Forgotten Angels’ programs, with tickets priced at $25 for one, $100 for five and $200 for 25.

Also continuing into 2026 is a ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ raffle supported by food influencer Joel Hansen.

The raffle offers one winner a VIP trip for two to destinations such as London, England; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando; a Mexican resort; a cruise package; a Texas barbecue tour; or Banff, Alberta. Organizers said the prize is valued at approximately $12,500, with the drawing scheduled for March 13.

Beginning in April, Forgotten Angels will participate in weekly Tuesday bike nights and bingo nights hosted at Voodoo Brewing Co. Valrico, which has named Forgotten Angels as its official 2026 charity partner.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 11 is the Forgotten Fur Babies pet adoption event, to be held at the Forgotten Angels property.

Later in the year, the organization will host its Fall Campout from Thursday through Sunday, October 22-25, along with an art auction fundraiser on October 22, involving events at Voodoo Brewing Co. Valrico.

Organizers said the combination of holiday outreach, recurring community partnerships and diversified fundraising events allows Forgotten Angels to sustain programs that provide housing, life-skills training, education planning and mentorship for young people transitioning toward independent, stable futures.

For more information about Forgotten Angels or to learn how to get involved, contact Tilley at ctilley@forgottenangelsflorida.org or visit www.forgottenangelsflorida.org.