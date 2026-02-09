By Olivia Clark

The Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Road continues to serve as a hub for health, connection and community engagement in South Hillsborough County, offering programs that reflect both the needs and the voices of the families it serves.

Since opening in January 2019, the YMCA has expanded its reach alongside the growing Riverview and Gibsonton communities. Designed as a LEED Gold-certified facility, the campus features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, group exercise studios, walking trails, shaded picnic areas and an outdoor Airnasium. In January 2025, the YMCA added an 18,345-square-foot indoor gymnasium, increasing capacity for youth sports, fitness classes and community events.

Matt Grenagle, director of operations for the Spurlino Family YMCA, has been with the organization locally for two years and has spent 26 summers with the YMCA overall, beginning when he was 15 years old.

“My role focuses on anything that impacts our members and how we connect with the community,” Grenagle said. “I started as a programmer, and over time it made more and more sense to focus on creating impact on a larger scale.”

Recent months at the Spurlino Family YMCA have included Les Mills group exercise launches, BodyPump Heavy demonstrations, youth sports meet-and-greet events and program showcases. The YMCA also hosts mission markets, fitness expos and social events, such as Active Older Adult Bingo, creating opportunities for engagement beyond traditional workouts.

Youth sports remain a cornerstone, with basketball, soccer and flag football leagues offered for children ages 3-17, along with volleyball programs for ages 7-17. Swim lessons, camps, childcare and fitness programs serve individuals from infancy through older adulthood.

“Hearing the stories of how lives are being changed is the most rewarding part of this work,” Grenagle said. “When you hear about a child passing their first swim test or a parent watching their child gain confidence in the water, those moments really matter.”

Grenagle said one of his biggest realizations has been the YMCA’s ability to adapt.

“Our biggest strength is our ability to pivot to what the community needs us to do,” he said.

For Grenagle, the mission remains personal.

“For me, it has always been about the people,” he said. “The people who work here and the people we serve truly care about one another.”