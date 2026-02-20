By Olivia Clark

The North Brandon Family YMCA, located at 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner, has served as a gathering place for families in the North Brandon area for decades. Built in 1989, the facility offers programs and amenities designed to support wellness and connection for residents of all ages, from infants to active older adults.

A wide range of programs are available at the North Brandon location, including gymnastics, dance, youth sports, personal training and swim lessons. Formal swim instruction is offered for all ages, from 6 months through adulthood. The facility’s pool is used throughout the day for lap swim, open swim, lessons and swim team activities. Members also have access to an indoor cycling studio, a wellness floor with cardio equipment, locker rooms, an outdoor conditioning area, a computer room and a reading center.

Youth and family programming remains a key focus. Stay & Play child care is available for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, while the Youth Zone provides a dedicated space for ages 6-12. The basketball gym hosts open gym and pickup games, and pickleball is offered from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-12 Noon.

Over the years, the North Brandon Family YMCA has continued to invest in improvements aimed at enhancing the member experience. Recent updates have included renovations to youth spaces, fitness areas and locker rooms, as well as expanded outdoor programming space.

“We truly do support the mind, body and spirit,” said Jody Thorson, senior vice president of mission advancement.

Additional enhancements were completed last year when the YMCA’s gymnasium underwent a renovation in February, supported by the Atlanta Tipoff Club and the Naismith Awards. The project included refinishing the gym floor, replacing glass backboards and wall pads and applying fresh paint.

“We’re delighted to contribute to the Tampa community,” said Eric Oberman, president of the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

“The North Brandon Family YMCA is a community hub,” said Candace Culver, senior vice president of community partnerships for the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. “We are grateful for partnerships like this that align with our priorities of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”

The North Brandon Family YMCA is open from Monday to Thursday, 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m., on Friday, 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; on Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; and on Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 813-685-5402 or visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/north-brandon-family-ymca.