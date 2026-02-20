HCA Florida Brandon Hospital celebrates a powerful full-circle moment as one of its NICU nurses welcomed her own baby at the same hospital where she was born more than two decades ago.

Gabriella ‘Gabby’ Chandler was born at Brandon Hospital on May 29, 2000. Today, she serves as a nurse in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, caring for premature and critically ill newborns and forming lifelong bonds with the families she serves.

Chandler’s journey into nursing was inspired by her upbringing in a caregiving household and a desire to be present for patients and families during their most vulnerable moments. She discovered her passion for neonatal care after attending a job fair and accepting a position in the NICU, where she found her calling.

“We fall in love with the babies. We fall in love with the families,” Chandler said. “That connection is what makes this work so meaningful.”

One of those connections became especially significant when Chandler cared for a premature infant named Rhett Smith nearly three years ago. During his long NICU stay, she developed a close bond with Smith and his family that continued well beyond his discharge from the hospital. Two years later, Smith served as the ring bearer in Chandler’s wedding, symbolizing the deep relationships formed through neonatal care.

On January 21, Chandler and her husband welcomed their son, Samuel Jr., at Brandon Hospital. A photo taken in front of the hospital’s Welcome Baby wall marks the moment with the same type of birth announcement display that once recorded Chandler’s own arrival into the world.

Coworkers from across the hospital and families whose babies Chandler previously cared for followed her pregnancy journey and eagerly awaited the arrival of baby Samuel. His birth has become a shared celebration among staff and community members who have witnessed Chandler’s story come full circle.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to care for babies in the same place where their own life began,” Chandler said. “It is incredibly meaningful to return here as both a nurse and now a mother.”

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has served families in the Brandon community for nearly 50 years and continues to celebrate generations of care through its Women’s Services and NICU programs.

This moment represents more than a personal milestone for one nurse. It reflects the enduring relationships formed within the hospital walls and the impact caregivers have on families long after they leave the NICU.

For more information about HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s Women’s Services and NICU, visit www.hcafloridabrandonhospital.com.