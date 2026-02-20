The Plant City Community Chorale is pleased to announce its 2026 spring concert, ‘Journeys: Paths We Walk Together.’

This concert invites listeners on a deeply human journey of reflection, resilience and hope, weaving together spirituals, folk traditions and contemporary choral selections. Listeners will voyage from the serene, prayerful stillness of “The Ground” to the uplifting, toe-tapping beat of the 1970s pop hit “Lean on Me,” and then into the love, comfort and timeless warmth of “Wild Mountain Thyme,” among many other selections.

The performance, which will be held on Sunday, March 22, is sponsored by Grow Into You Foundation and Jonathan Pittman, financial advisor.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. and will be at St. Clement Catholic Church, located at 1104 N. Alexander Street in Plant City.

Tickets cost $25 online (debit and credit cards accepted) and are available at the Plant City Community Chorale’s website (www.pccchorale.org), www.fb.com/plantcitycommunitychorale or by texting 727-424-9661. Tickets are also available at the door on the night of the concert (cash, debit and credit accepted). Children ages 12 and younger are free. Tickets may also be purchased in advance directly from your favorite chorale member for $20 (cash/check).