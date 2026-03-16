The 16th annual Crawfish Festival is set to bring a taste of Louisiana to Riverview in April, inviting the community to enjoy a lively day of food, music and family-friendly fun — all for a good cause.

Hosted by the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club, the popular event will take place on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Winthrop Town Centre in the Winthrop Commons field behind Donovan’s. Admission and parking are free, making it an accessible outing for families, friends and even four-legged companions, as the festival is dog-friendly.

Festivalgoers can look forward to fresh crawfish delivered straight from Louisiana on the morning of the event, served Cajun-style with corn and potatoes. In addition to the signature dish, attendees will find a variety of Louisiana favorites, including gumbo, crawfish étouffée, red beans, rice and dirty rice. Other menu options, such as pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and smoked fish dip, ensure there is something for every palate, along with sweet treats offered by local vendors.

Live entertainment will be provided by Mike Imbasciani & His BluezRockerz, setting the tone for a festive atmosphere, while more than 30 vendors will offer local goods, crafts and festival merchandise. A dedicated children’s area will provide activities for younger attendees, making the event a well-rounded experience for all ages.

Food and beverages at the festival are purchased using ‘Crawfish Cash’ or prepurchased meal tickets, available online and at the event. A standard crawfish dinner, featuring approximately 2 pounds of crawfish, is priced at $25, with additional food items ranging from $2-$8.

Beyond the food and entertainment, the Crawfish Festival serves a meaningful purpose. Proceeds benefit the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation, which supports initiatives aimed at alleviating hunger, poverty, illiteracy and disease both locally and internationally. Notably, 90 percent of proceeds remain in the local community, funding charitable organizations, youth scholarships and leadership development programs. With the support of attendees and volunteers, the foundation contributed $40,000 to community organizations in the past year alone.

“This event is about more than great food — it’s about bringing people together to make a difference,” organizers said.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.luvcrawfish.com.