Dominion Sanctuary

Dominion Sanctuary of Tampa Bay Inc., a beacon of light, is here to bring restoration of hope back into the lives of individuals. It is a family-oriented church focused on one-to-one interactions where you feel that you belong and are accepted. It builds family, it builds community and it restores hope. It is presently searching for a new place to worship, but for now it meets on Sundays at 9 a.m. in the meeting room of the Denny’s at 3747 Sun City Blvd. in Ruskin. A monthly Healing and Deliverance program takes place on the last Saturday of every month (March 28 is the next one) at 2 p.m. in the meeting room for those who need God’s powerful intervention.

For more information, call 813-774-2773 or email dsanctuary222@gmail.com.

Mt. Zion AME Church Riverview Soul Food Festival

Join Mt. Zion AME Church Riverview, on Saturday, March 28, for its annual Soul Food Festival, a joyful celebration featuring delicious cuisine, fellowship and community connection. This family-friendly event brings together residents from across the area to honor tradition and support impactful ministry efforts.

Secure your spot at one of Riverview’s most anticipated community events. Ticket purchases help make this celebration possible and support Mt. Zion AME Church’s outreach initiatives. Purchase tickets online at https://shorturl.at/mr8xV. Mt. Zion AME Church is located at 5920 Robert Tolle Dr. in Riverview.

Prescription And Over-the-counter Medicine Amnesty

Expired or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications from households should never be disposed of by flushing them down the toilet or drain. Although this method of disposal prevents accidental ingestion, it can cause contamination of Florida’s aquatic environment because wastewater treatment systems are not designed for removal of these medications.

Bring your unwanted medications to HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, located at 4016 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Friday, March 27, from 8 a.m.-12 Noon.

Community Holocaust Memorial Service

On Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m., a communitywide interfaith Yom HaShoah service to remember the victims of the Holocaust will take place at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The service will include prayers, memorial candle lighting and readings. Songs representing the faith at the time of the Holocaust will be sung by a community choir, led by Jeff Jordon, musical director at the church.

As a community, we will come together to remember what happened to the victims of Hitler, and to remember the heroes who did not live to tell their stories. The community is encouraged to attend.

Lennard High School Bingo And Beats Fundraiser

Lennard High School Music Boosters are hosting a ‘Bingo and Beats’ Fundraiser on Monday, March 30, at Salty Shamrock, starting at 7 p.m. Be sure to visit https://saltyshamrock.net/ to reserve your table. Prizes will include gift baskets, gift certificates and lottery tickets, and there will be a cash 50/50 drawing. The band and orchestra students at Lennard are an incredibly talented group of young musicians who really need the community’s support to help with uniform cleaning, instrument repair, transportation to events, etc.

Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

Beth Israel Sisterhood’s Women’s Seder

Beth Israel Sisterhood is having a Women’s Passover Seder Luncheon on Tuesday, March 24, at 12 Noon in Beth Israel’s social hall, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The Women’s Seder has become immensely popular, offering women the opportunity to infuse the Passover narrative with women’s voices and experiences. Come join them in this beautiful, spiritual, and delicious event.

You don’t need to be a member of Beth Israel to join Beth Israel Sisterhood. Sisterhood is a great way to meet other women and share fun times while watching and participating in interesting programs. To RSVP for the Seder or to join Sisterhood, contact Donna at sisterhood@jcscc.org.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, April 21, a South Bay Genealogical Society meeting will be held at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there is a roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon at 1 p.m. will be guest speaker Carol Weidlich’s presentation, ‘Virtual Cemeteries: What Are They and How Do I Use Them?’

The cost is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation. For reservations and meal choice, please call Vicki at 360-608-1647.