Bell Shoals Academy, a ministry of Bell Shoals Church, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new High School Academic Building on March 2 at its campus, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

This historic milestone marks the next chapter in the academy’s expansion into high school education, following the announcement of its high school program launch.

Established in 1965, shortly after the founding of Bell Shoals Church in 1961, Bell Shoals Academy has faithfully served the Brandon community for nearly six decades, providing an unrivaled Christ-centered education to generations of students.

The new academic building represents a significant investment in the future of Christian education in the region. Designed to support academic excellence, spiritual formation and student life, the facility will provide modern classrooms, collaborative learning environments and dedicated spaces to prepare students for college, careers and a life of spiritual formation.

“This groundbreaking represents more than a new building,” said Daniel Padron, head of school. “It represents our continued commitment to inspiring and equipping the next generation. As we expand into high school, we are building a place where students will be challenged academically, grounded spiritually and prepared to live lives of purpose and impact.”

The expansion into high school comes in response to growing demand from families seeking a comprehensive, faith-based education that nurtures both intellectual development and spiritual growth.

The high school program began enrolling students for the 2026-27 academic year and will continue to grow alongside the construction of this dedicated academic facility. Community leaders, families, faculty, students and supporters were invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony on March 2 as Bell Shoals Academy celebrated this important step forward in its mission.

For more information about Bell Shoals Academy and its high school expansion, please visit www.bellshoalsacademy.com/unrivaled.