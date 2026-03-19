The March of Dimes has selected Andrew and Amber Vassell as this year’s Ambassador Family for Tampa Bay. The Vassells, parents of three children, including two born premature, are using their story to raise awareness of the March of Dimes mission and to support other families facing the challenges of premature birth.

Their youngest daughter, Aliyah, was born on September 4 at just 26 weeks old and weighed a little more than 1 pound. She was small enough to fit in the palm of a hand and required immediate and extensive care. Her condition was so fragile that her parents were unable to hold her when she was born. After 153 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Aliyah graduated from the NICU and went home in February 2025.

To honor the team that cared for their daughter like family, the Vassells hosted a special appreciation dinner and reunion for the Brandon Hospital NICU staff on February 28. They treated the nurses to dinner, as well as a custom T-shirt created to mark the occasion, nearly one year after Aliyah made her journey home.

“I want the NICU nurses to know how thankful we are for how they cared for our daughter. This is just a small way we can thank you. I feel like we can never say thank you enough,” said Andrew Vassell.

“Caring for babies like Aliyah is both a responsibility and a privilege. Families place enormous trust in us during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives, and we carry that trust with great respect. Seeing Aliyah thrive and having the Vassell family return to share their gratitude means more to our team than words can express,” said Dr. Kiran Dwara-kanath, NICU medical director. “Their strength and dedication to helping other families remind us why we do this work every day.”

As the Ambassador Family of Tampa Bay, the Vassells will share their story throughout the Tampa Bay region and across the country to help other families feel seen and supported through their own NICU experiences. Their advocacy extends beyond Florida. They recently partnered with the San Antonio Spurs for a March of Dimes event supported by Andrew Vassell’s brother, Spurs guard Devin Vassell. They also have a Harlem Globetrotters March of Dimes event on the horizon.

Their commitment reflects the mission of the March of Dimes to improve the health of moms and babies through research, education and community support.

“The Vassell family is an inspiring example of strength and hope,” said Carly Johnson, manager of March of Dimes donor development. “Their desire to give back to the nurses who cared for Aliyah is a meaningful reminder of how deeply the NICU touches families. We are honored to have them as our ambassadors this year.”

The Vassells hope that by telling their story, more families will feel empowered to share their own NICU journeys and seek the resources they need.