Howling Hounds Sanctuary Rescue

Howling Hounds Sanctuary Rescue, located at 12901 Lovers Lane in Riverview, is a private, home-based rescue in Riverview serving Hillsborough County along with surrounding counties. Its mission, as stated on its website, is to “protect the well-being and security of as many dogs as possible.”

Founders Mike and Cyndi Bland have decades of experience advocating for dogs through volunteering. In 2019, they made the decision to start a nonprofit rescue, and in 2020 they officially started their work.

At their rescue, the Blands take in dogs who were abandoned in the wild, were surrendered by their owners or, when possible, are from shelters where they are on the euthanasia list or from shelters that are overburdened. In their care, these dogs are rehabilitated to their specific needs and rehomed to forever homes.

Mike Bland, as the director of operations, focuses on facility maintenance along with social media, such as graphics, web design and event displays. Meanwhile, Cyndi Bland, the executive director, is the face of the rescue to the public. She concentrates on adoption applications, event planning, working with volunteers and fosters and developing relationships with other businesses. Together, their passion and devotion for rescue dogs shows through their success in the community.

Specifically, recently, Howling Hounds was informed about a mother, named Sky, and her puppies along the Manatee River living under a local’s house for shelter. Because the local individual knew about the rescue, the dogs were saved and all found their forever homes through the work of Howling Hounds Sanctuary Rescue.

More information regarding this rescue can be found on its website, www.dogsrgr8.com.





Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)

Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort, located at 1528 27th St. SE in Ruskin, is a no-kill animal shelter for cats and dogs founded in 2000 by local veterinarians and others concerned about the high number of healthy animals being euthanized. This rescue welcomes animals that have been neglected, abused, abandoned or surrendered. All animals are medically treated according to their needs, thanks to C.A.R.E. partnership with Boyette Animal Hospital.

“We are small, but each animal is treated with love by our volunteers and employees as if they were their own pet. We get to know their habits, likes and dislikes and share this information with potential adopters,” said board secretary and volunteer Joyce Maggio.

At its facility, animals have the ability to explore. The dogs are outside during the daytime, where they can roam and exercise in the fresh air. The cats are separated into rooms, based on age, with attached screened lanais, where they, too, can roam freely.

C.A.R.E. has rehabilitated many animals through its efforts and believes all have the right to thrive. For example, Archie was a young dog that came into its care with a severe injury to his eye, which had to be removed. As explained, Archie, who had been through a lot, enjoyed splashing in the pool and chasing sticks, which warmed the hearts of everyone. Through the work of this organization Archie’s life was saved and he is now in his forever home, with his own TikTok account.

In celebration of 25 years in the community, C.A.R.E. is looking forward to breaking ground on its new location, which is a few blocks from its original facility. It is always accepting donations to help the lives of its animals, along with volunteers eager to make a difference in the cause. Visit its website, https://careshelter.org/, for more details.





Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center serves as the county’s animal shelter. Located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa, this shelter holds cats and dogs of all types seeking their forever home.

“Pets can’t speak. We can give them a voice. Whether it’s us responding to reports of cruelty and neglect or you volunteering and fostering, when we advocate for animals together, we can improve their lives,” as stated on its website.

If you feel inclined, this center also runs a foster care program to help with its population of animals. Through fostering, animals are able to flourish in an interactive environment with more individualized attention.

Additionally, the center has resources for lost or found pets in the Hillsborough area. Through its website, individuals can request and report missing animals, with the hope of finding their families.

To learn more about its programs, visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/animals-and-pets.