Circle F Dude Ranch Camp is excited to celebrate its 75th year, marking a milestone for the Lake Wales camp that has welcomed generations of young people. Camp Director Benjamin Moss said the camp’s longevity comes from staying true to its mission while adapting to the needs of each new generation.

“Circle F has remained special because it has always stayed true to its purpose — helping young people grow in confidence, character, and independence — while thoughtfully evolving with each generation,” Moss said. “Since 1952, families have trusted us to provide a place where kids can unplug, build real friendships and discover who they are beyond screens and schedules.”

During the summer, Circle F welcomes about 200 campers per session, evenly split between boys and girls. Campers spend their days immersed in activities such as horseback riding, waterfront programs, arts, team and individual sports, ax throwing, paintball, boating and climbing towers. Each program is designed to build character, strengthen confidence and support personal growth.

The camp sits on 500 acres of southern live oak forest surrounding a spring-fed private lake, creating a scenic backdrop for exploration, adventure and the kind of unforgettable experiences that define a Circle F summer.

Many of Circle F’s traditions have remained unchanged, Moss said, including opening and closing campfires, cabin living, horseback riding and evening programs. “Those moments connect today’s campers with generations who sat around the same fire before them,” he said.

At the same time, the camp has expanded its offerings to reflect how young people learn today. Moss said climbing, adventure sports, leadership pathways and more intentional skill development have helped shape the modern Circle F. “The balance between tradition and innovation is what defines modern Circle F — honoring our roots while preparing campers for the world ahead,” he said.

Circle F will host an open house in May to give families a firsthand look at camp life. Moss said visitors can expect tours, staff introductions and opportunities to explore activity areas.

“Our open house is designed to let families truly experience camp rather than just hear about it,” said Moss. “Visitors will tour cabins and activity areas, meet our leadership team and staff, see programs in action, and get a real sense of daily life at Circle F.”

“What I’m most excited to showcase is the feeling of camp — the energy, the friendships, and the environment that makes Circle F so unique,” he said.

Looking ahead, Moss said the camp will continue to grow while preserving the spirit that has defined it for 75 years.

“Technology and trends will change, but the need for connection, adventure, and belonging will not,” he said. “If we continue putting relationships and camper growth at the center of everything we do, the spirit that began here 75 years ago will carry forward for generations to come.”

For more information, visit https://circlefduderanchcamp.com/ or call 863-676-4113.