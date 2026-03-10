The Bloomingdale High School cheerleading squad won their second straight national title at the 2026 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC) in February in Orlando.

“My reaction when we won nationals was just pure joy,” said senior captain Peyton Ostendorf. “Getting to hug and celebrate with my teammates knowing how hard we all worked, it just felt like everything we talked about for months finally fell into place.”

The NHSCC is regarded as one of the largest and most competitive cheer events in the country. Hundreds of schools across the country compete at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the prestigious three-day tournament. Bloomingdale claimed its first national championship last season. The squad, which has 19 athletes, also won its first FHSAA state championship since 2011 in January in Lakeland. The 2026 national title and second-place finish for their game day routine, capped off a season for the record books.

“Winning the national championship means the judges were able to see and really appreciate the show we put on,” said senior captain Chloe Bayless. “Everything feels validated, the countless hours, laughs, sweat, tears. All of the hardship was rewarded. It’s a check mark on the goal we have been chasing since June, and it is such an amazing feeling. Knowing the behind-the-scenes makes this win all the better, it means the world.”

Head Coach Tracy DiPrima couldn’t be more proud of her team and what they accomplished this season. They practiced four to five times a week since June. She said the team had a lot of new faces, with only eight seniors, and faced a lot of adversity. Despite winning the national championship last season, they came up a little bit short for the state championship. This motivated the team to come back strong this year and win both.

“There were big expectations this year,” said DiPrima. “The seniors and upperclassman kind of led the way and set the standard. They had to overcome a lot this season; this was a very hard routine, we had a lot of new faces and we had some group struggle at the beginning. To watch them overcome that was rewarding. They are great kids. It did not come easy; they worked really hard for this.”

The program will have tryouts again in June as they start their bid for a third straight national title. They will miss the eight seniors that will graduate. Six of them have been with the team for four years.

“The love and dedication of the entire program of Bloomingdale cheer has built me into the athlete and person I am today, as I know it has also for the other 19 girls I was blessed to share the mat with,” said Ostendorf. “It truly was such an incredible four years and amazing senior season.”