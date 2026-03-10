By Olivia Clark

Summer will arrive soon, and the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is getting ready for another season of adventure, learning and friendship. Registration is now open for summer camp at the Campo Family YMCA, Spurlino Family YMCA and North Brandon Family YMCA. Campers ages 6-15 can enjoy 10 weeks of fun activities in a safe and organized setting.

Each location offers a unique mix of Signature Camp and specialty options. Signature Camp allows kids to rotate through activities such as swimming, STEM projects, arts and crafts, outdoor education and team-building games. Counselors support campers throughout daily activities designed to build confidence, promote friendships and keep campers active during the summer.

The Campo Family YMCA in Valrico features specialty camps that include sports, creative arts, and teen leadership programs. The Spurlino Family YMCA in Riverview offers many athletic and enrichment camps, along with popular options for teens. The North Brandon Family YMCA in Seffner provides sports, drama, gymnastics and adaptive camps, ensuring families can find a program that fits their child’s interests and abilities.

Teens have new opportunities this year, with three unique experiences tailored for ages 13-15. Programs focused on leadership, such as Junior Lifeguard Camp and Counselor in Training, help participants build responsibility, communication skills and hands-on experience that lasts beyond summer. The Junior Teen Camp program introduces participants to outdoor exploration, basic archery, scenic trails and lake adventures while fostering confidence and creativity.

Families can enhance the regular 9 a.m.-4 p.m. camp day with optional add-ons, which vary by location. These may include swim lessons, open swim, sports, high ropes, horseback riding and gymnastics. During registration, families can choose available add-ons specific to their YMCA. A nonrefundable deposit of $10 per week, per camper, is due at registration, with separate deposits for specific teen leadership programs. Tampa YMCA members also enjoy exclusive registration savings and lower administrative fees.

Tampa YMCA camps are ACA-accredited, which means they have gone through a thorough review by the American Camp Association focusing on health, safety and program quality standards. This distinction places Tampa YMCA camps among a select group of accredited day camps in Florida.

Registration is available online at www.tampaymca.org, where families can view session weeks, age group details, and more information about the camps. Families are encouraged to secure spots early, as sessions fill up quickly.