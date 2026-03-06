Introduced over three decades ago, it has been the best-selling crossover for the last 28 years as well as the top Honda seller since 2017. The Honda Comfortable Runabout Vehicle, or CR-V, as everyone knows it, gets an all-new TrailSport edition. After creating a record with over 400,000 sales in 2024 and last year, we would not be surprised if that number increases drastically again.

Under the hood of the sixth-gen CR-V hybrid sits a 2.0-liter direct-injection, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out a healthy 204 horsepower and 247 pounds-feet of torque. It is paired with dual electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack for substantial fuel savings. Its continuous variable transmission shifts effortlessly and quietly. The suspension, handled by a MacPherson strut front and multilink rear, does an admirable job of soaking up potholes and other road unevenness. Conveying tremendous on-center feel and effective feedback is an electric-power rack-and-pinion steering system. Enhanced low-speed traction management serves to aid in navigating bumpy terrain. Drive modes include normal, eco, sport and snow.

The CR-V gains a pleasing and attractive, all-new Ash Green metallic exterior color. Horizontal LED headlights flank a black mesh grille with a silver skid garnish. TrailSport badges can be found in the SUV’s front and rear, on the front seat backrests and on the floor mats. Step inside the cozy and roomy cabin (103.5 cubic feet of passenger space) and the driver will face a bigger 10.2-inch digital cluster and a 9-inch infotainment screen. Standard for 2026 are a phone charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all wireless. Extending across the dashboard is a honeycomb mesh with disguised silver air vents. Looking to haul cargo? Just fold the 60/40 seat down with levers in the tailgate. Orange ambient lights throughout and orange stitching on the black seats are a fine touch. The 10-way heated driver and four-way front-passenger power seats, 320-watt audio with eight speakers, push-button start, dual auto AC, tilt/telescopic steering column, hands-free power liftgate/moonroof and sunglass holder come at no extra cost.

Standard safety features include dual front, side and knee airbags, side curtain airbags with a rollover system, vehicle stability assist, traction control, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, three-point seatbelts, front/rear crumple zones, front-seat active head restraints, a tire pressure monitor system and daytime running lights, as well as Honda Sensing, which includes adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot/cross-traffic monitor, collision mitigation brakes, lane keep assist, forward collision and lane departure warnings, traffic jam assist and front/rear park sensors.

If you are looking to traverse rough ground in a compact SUV, then the TrailSport model is a smart and right pick. It is roomy, comfortable, good-looking, practical, fuel-efficient (we earned over 38 combined mpg) and now snazzy with this all-new trim added to the CR-V lineup.