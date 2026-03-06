By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

Scammers are constantly finding new ways to steal personal and financial information. Keeping up with those threats can feel overwhelming, and being aware is half the battle. That’s why the first week of March is dedicated to starting a conversation to keep consumers safe. National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) is dedicated to having conversations about scams, fraud and consumer rights.

This year’s focus is on how to spot and report scams, and how to recover if you become a victim. Scammers and fraudsters often share the same goal of accessing your money or sensitive information. The difference is in how they operate. Scams trick you into willingly giving out money or your personal information, while fraud involves gaining unauthorized access to your assets or accounts.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, there was a significant increase in scam activity in our area last year. In 2025, scammers impersonating law enforcement and other government agencies stole more than $1 million from local residents. Victims were told they had outstanding warrants, had missed jury duty or had urgent account issues and were pressured to pay immediately. Other common schemes included fake PayPal alerts and social media scams designed to appear legitimate.

What steps can you take protect yourself? The Federal Trade Commission recommends blocking unwanted calls and texts to reduce the chances of scammers reaching you in the first place. If you do answer an unknown call, text or email, never share your personal or financial information if you did not initiate the contact. Scammers will often pressure you to act immediately. Take a moment, slow down and talk with someone you trust before making any moves. Remember, honest organizations will not call, text or email you to ask for personal information, like your social security number.

If you believe you have been scammed, report it immediately to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission. If you gave out personal or account information, change your passwords and monitor your credit. If you sent money, contact the service you used to pay the scammers and see if it can reverse the transaction. My office works closely with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable and protect residents in our community. Staying informed and reporting scammers are some of the most powerful tools we have to keep ourselves safe.