DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is an organization with over 1,200 chapters across the U.S. that helps veterans make positive life changes and offers a support network and a community of fellow veterans. One such chapter is DAV Chapter 110 in Sun City Center.

James Taylor, commander of DAV Chapter 110 and a member since 2017, stated, “Our mission is to ensure that veterans and their families receive all the benefits that they’re entitled to from the veterans administration and other government agencies, including state.”

DAV Chapter 110 is pretty active, he said, having around 25 members attending each meeting. The chapter has seven veterans service officers, but it’s always looking for more.

“We tend to let the veterans that are there know about all the activities that are happening, especially in Hillsborough County or the local area. We have a couple of members that are very active in other organizations, like the Hillsborough County Veterans Council. … We tend to let members know about new initiatives, like from the VA, whether it’s the benefits side or the health care side,” said Taylor, “And if people have questions about certain activities, we hopefully have somebody that can assist them in getting the help they need.”

Taylor said there are numerous beneficial programs out there for disabled veterans. One that’s been really helpful, he noted, is Uber Health, which allows veterans who are more than 30 percent disabled to take an Uber to appointments, and the VA picks up the tab. Another program helped him receive back surgery procedures, with the VA covering the charges. However, many veterans often aren’t aware of such benefits, so DAV Chapter 110 is dedicated to spreading the word.

DAV life membership applications can be done at www.dav.org, or you can ask for an application form at a chapter meeting. Life membership costs $325, but there are payment plans available, and veterans ages 80 and older can join for free.

DAV Chapter 110 meetings are held at the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center, from February through June and August through December on the second Tuesday of the month at 12 Noon, with pizza and soft drinks at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call 813-331-3871 or email dav110cso@gmail.com.