Hillsborough County is a fast-rising slice of the American pie, but beneath the prosperity a shadow economy of con artists exists, preying on residents’ personal data and financial holdings. Against this threat, awareness and preparation can serve as defenses.

The jury duty scam targets the citizen’s fear of the law, involving a phone call or text that lies about missing jury duty. There’s a demand for immediate payment, often in the form of a gift card or wire transfer. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, that’s a red flag for fraud.

“Legitimate courts will never ask for sensitive information or payment over the phone,” he said in an official Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office YouTube video. “If you receive a call or a message about jury duty, take a moment to verify its authenticity.”

You can verify the matter by calling the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office at 813-276-8100, never using the number provided by the caller.

The hot real estate market means property is as good as gold, and criminals steal it by filing false documents that transfer a home to them. To be vigilant, a property owner should enroll in the fraud alert system offered by the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office. This notification system provides an instant warning of office-related activity regarding their property. You can learn more about the property fraud alert service and register online at https://hillsclerk.com/.

Scams targeting human emotion are where the fraudster poses as a desperate grandchild, a lawyer or a cop and calls with a catastrophic tale of a fabricated crisis. They demand immediate, secret cash to resolve a disaster. It is an exploitation of the powerful obligation to family for quick, easy money. If a family member calls with an emergency, ask them a question only they would know the answer to, or simply call them back on a number you know is theirs.

Similarly, the romance scam involves a virtual life of faked intimacy, with the scammer inventing a financial emergency and begging the victim for money, promising a reunion that hinges on a timely bank transfer.

The essential rule for navigating the danger of fraud is virtually written in stone: Verify, don’t trust. Never send money, gift cards or personal information based on a voice that called you, or a contact that appears randomly on a screen.