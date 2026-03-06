As election season draws closer, the Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County is renewing its emphasis on community service, voter education and grassroots organizing — a continuation of what leaders describe as a mission grounded in civic duty and strong neighborhood ties.

Founded in 2016, the club operates under the umbrella of the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida and works to promote and support Democratic candidates at both the local and state levels. As one of more than 60 Democratic women’s clubs across Florida, the Southeast Hillsborough chapter has become a visible force in regional politics, bringing together women committed to advancing the priorities of Hillsborough County Democrats as well as statewide and national Democratic efforts.

Liz Congero, president of the organization, said the club was founded to support Democratic values and expand civic participation, blending political advocacy with hands‑on service projects throughout the region.

“Our club is dedicated to Democratic values and working to elect those candidates that support those values,” said Congero. “We offer a community service scholarship as well as creating volunteer opportunities in our community, such as collecting monthly donations and working with local nonprofit organizations to support those in need in our community. We volunteer with ECHO, Nativity Church Food Bank and PB&J Ministries and have participated in Wreaths Across America this past Christmas, honoring our fallen soldiers, just to name a few.”

Alongside its service work, the club places strong emphasis on voter outreach. Members regularly host registration drives, encourage residents to sign up for vote‑by‑mail and provide information about upcoming elections.

“We actively promote voter registration and advocate for vote-by-mail,” said Congero. “We have monthly guest speakers and candidate forums. During our meetings, we educate our members on legislation that is being introduced in Tallahassee. We take that information to the voters to ensure they are receiving accurate and factual information so that they can vote accordingly.”

The club’s calendar includes monthly meetings, community partnerships and ongoing legislative updates for members. With a growing membership and a slate of events planned for the year, leaders said they hope to expand their reach and continue building civic engagement across Southeast Hillsborough County.

More information about the club’s initiatives, events and membership opportunities is available at https://sehillsboroughdwc.org/.