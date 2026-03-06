Educators say it’s never too late to learn, and Hillsborough County Public Schools is promoting that effort by operating a new adult learning facility in the SouthShore area.

Located at 1712 W. Lake Dr. in Wimauma, Morgan Adult and Community School at Region 2 (on the Morgan High School campus) is dedicated to providing adult learners with a crucial fresh start. Recognizing that educational journeys don’t always follow a traditional, straight path, the school offers a supportive, straightforward and focused environment designed to help every learner move forward toward their personal and professional goals.

Morgan Adult and Community School is specifically tailored to meet the diverse needs of the adult population. A core offering is Adult Basic Education (ABE), which provides foundational skills necessary for academic success. For those aiming to complete their secondary education, the General Equivalency Development (GED) program prepares students for the high school equivalency exam, opening doors to higher education and better employment opportunities.

Beyond basic and equivalency programs, the school also offers Academic Skills Building (ASB) to sharpen essential academic competencies. In an increasingly global community, the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program is vital, helping nonnative speakers master the English language fluency necessary for daily life and career advancement. Finally, for younger students who need to complete their high school diploma requirements, the school provides credit recovery for graduation.

The school maintains simple and accessible requirements for admission. Prospective students must be 16 years of age or older. Mandatory attendance is a key component of the programs, emphasizing the commitment required for success. One of the greatest perks is the low cost of enrolling. The admission fee is just $45 per semester, and there is a nominal testing fee of $10 per year. The admission and testing fees apply specifically to the GED, ESOL and ABE programs, making these life-changing educational opportunities highly affordable.

The school’s principal, Edward Cristiano, said his staff has the expertise to match an adult learner’s ambition.

“Students work at their own pace, and we offer flexible hours to set them up for success. The most difficult part is just showing up to get started, but we will help them through the rest,” he wrote in an email.

To learn more, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.