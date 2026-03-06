By McKenzie Brown

Just 30 minutes from the buzz of Tampa, Latitudes Tours offers something many locals don’t even realize is available so close to home. Based in Ruskin, this locally owned, family-run business provides relaxed boat tours along the beautiful waterways of Tampa Bay.

What sets Latitudes Tours apart is the personal touch. Because it’s family-operated, guests aren’t treated like part of a large crowd. The team focuses on creating a comfortable, welcoming experience where people can truly enjoy their time on the water. It’s not rushed or overly commercial. It feels like home.

Guests can expect scenic cruises that highlight the beauty of the SouthShore area. Dolphins are frequently spotted, manatees often make appearances and a variety of coastal birds add to the experience. Sunset cruises are especially popular, offering wide-open views and a calm atmosphere. Optional meals are available for those who want to turn their outing into a dining experience on the water.

Latitudes Tours is also a great option for group events and special occasions. Birthday celebrations, neighborhood outings, employee appreciation events, wedding guest activities, ash-scattering memorials and private charters are all welcome. The setting provides a meaningful and memorable backdrop without requiring extensive travel or planning.

One of the biggest surprises for many residents is how accessible this experience is. You don’t need a long vacation or a complicated itinerary. It’s a simple way to enjoy a few hours that feel like a getaway, right in your own community.

The company’s mission centers on sharing the natural beauty and history of the SouthShore region while creating lasting memories for both residents and visitors. It’s dedicated to helping people slow down, connect and see their local waterways in a new way.

With early spring approaching, now is the perfect time to plan a trip. March brings ideal weather and active wildlife, making it especially fun for families and homeschool groups looking for an educational and enjoyable outdoor experience. Booking early ensures you can secure your preferred date and make the most of the season.