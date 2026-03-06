The Hillsborough College SouthShore campus officially launched its Harvesting the Future capital fundraising campaign on January 27, marking a major step forward in expanding workforce education in Southern Hillsborough County. Led by Dr. Jennifer China, campus president, the campaign seeks to raise $5 million to support construction of the Glenn and Pop Dickman Workforce Center, a transformative new facility designed to prepare students for in-demand careers.

Planned as a 51,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art learning center, the Glenn and Pop Dickman Workforce Center will significantly expand instructional space and technology for automotive collision repair, nursing and welding technology programs. The facility will feature advanced simulators, hands-on labs and cutting-edge computerized training tools that mirror real-world work environments.

College leaders said the investment is about more than bricks and mortar. The new workforce center is intended to strengthen workforce readiness, address critical regional labor shortages and ensure students graduate with the practical skills employers are actively seeking. By aligning education with current and emerging industry needs, the project is expected to contribute to the long-term economic vitality of the SouthShore area and beyond.

“The Harvesting the Future campaign represents our commitment to students, employers and the broader community,” campus officials noted at the kickoff meeting. “This facility will help bridge the gap between education and employment while creating meaningful opportunities for career advancement.”

Located at 551 24th St. NE in Ruskin, the SouthShore campus serves as an educational hub for the growing region. The Glenn and Pop Dickman Workforce Center will further enhance the campus’ role as a pipeline for skilled talent in high-growth industries that are essential to the local economy.

Community members, business leaders and partners are invited to learn more about the campaign and its impact. Additional information is available by calling 813-259-6021, ext. 6021; emailing mabrams6@hccfl.edu; or visiting www.hcfl.edu.

The Harvesting the Future campaign underscores Hillsborough College’s continued dedication to innovation, workforce development and community partnership — planting the seeds today for a stronger workforce tomorrow.