Author, preacher, entrepreneur and Apollo Beach resident Katina Potts has released her powerful and practical new book/workbook, The Christian’s Blueprint to Financial Success: Top 10 Tools to Get There.

This transformative guide blends biblical principles with real-world financial strategies and is designed to empower individuals and families to achieve financial stability and live out their God-given purpose.

“This isn’t just about money — it’s about stewardship, faith and financial freedom through God’s Word,” said Potts. “I want to empower individuals and families to break cycles and build legacies.”

Readers can order autographed copies by visiting https://katinapotts.com/ or purchase the book at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

Potts will be holding an autograph session at Apollo Pizza, located at 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach, during happy hour, 5-8 p.m., on Friday, March 6. There will be live music from 6-8 p.m. She would love the community to come out in support and also have a good time mingling and eating.

Additionally, Potts is available to do financial literacy classes for those ages 9-13. She also wrote another book, Jr. Money Managers, which will be released this spring.

About the Author

Potts graduated with honors from Louisiana Tech University with a B.S. in finance. She continued her education at Dallas Baptist University, earning an MBA with dual concentrations in management and marketing.

In addition to being an author, Potts is a mother, wife, preacher, teacher, speaker and serial entrepreneur. She is currently a mobile notary in the southwest suburban areas. Potts has lived in the Tampa area for six years and the Dallas area for the 25 years prior. She has been a personal financial advisor or in finance most of her life. She has also been an entrepreneur for more than half of her life and is passionate about helping others achieve financial freedom and live purposeful lives through faith and wise stewardship.

For interviews, event details or media inquiries, contact katinapotts@gmail.com.