After 35 years of serving the community with dedication and pride, Dove Interiors is proud to announce a streamlined name that better reflects the full scope of products and services it offers: Dove – Floors, Blinds, Kitchen & Bath.

This refreshed identity brings greater awareness to the comprehensive solutions available under one roof. In addition to high-quality flooring, custom blinds, automated shades, shutters and complete kitchen and bath selections, Dove offers expert design services, countertops, project coordination, professional installation management and all associated products needed to complete a space beautifully and efficiently. From concept to completion, its team works closely with each client to ensure a seamless and personalized experience.

Family-owned since opening its doors 35 years ago, Dove has remained committed to the same values it was founded on: integrity, craftsmanship and customer care. The company’s 4.9-star Google review ranking reflects its consistent dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

Dove’s professional staff members are passionate about what they do. Each project is approached with intention, individuality and pride. Understanding that every home and every customer is unique, the team takes time to listen, design thoughtfully and execute with precision.

As a small-town local business, Dove aims not just for a completed project, but for complete satisfaction — from inspiration to installation — building lasting relationships that stand the test of time. Its goal is to earn customers who are proud to recommend Dove’s products and services to friends and family.

Dove extends heartfelt thanks to the community for 35 years of trust, loyalty and friendship, and it looks forward to continuing to serve for many years to come.

The Dove Interiors showroom is located at 2305 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. Call 813-489-9421 or visit the website at www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com.