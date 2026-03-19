Brandon BBQ On Demand

David, the owner of Brandon BBQ on Demand, has been barbecuing for over 25 years and has perfected his techniques, created his own BBQ rub and everything, including all sides, are homemade, secret recipes. He offers the usual BBQ staples, such as brisket, pulled pork and ribs, but also less common items, like smoked chicken wings, smoked steaks, smoked salmon and even smoked prime rib. Right now, Brandon BBQ on Demand is focused on catering for small events, such as parties and office functions, and it is able to accommodate anywhere from 10-100 people. There is no storefront, only online and phone ordering, with delivery or pickup available. A 72-hour notice is required, and all orders are custom-made.

View the menu on its website at www.brandonbbqondemand.com or call 813-693-1819.

New Retail Manager At Flooring Master

Heather Peterson is honored to serve as the new retail manager at Flooring Master Riverview.

Peterson brings over a decade of retail leadership experience and, more importantly, a genuine passion for people and community. She believes a great store starts with great relationships, and she is committed to creating a warm, welcoming experience every time you walk through its doors. Peterson is proud to call Hillsborough County home; she lives locally with her husband, their two daughters, two dogs and a cat. She is excited to serve the area and looks forward to helping you find the perfect flooring for your space.

Please stop by the Flooring Master Riverview location, at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd., and say hello. It would truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Visit its website at www.flooringmaster.com for more information about the services offered.

Blooming Communications

Blooming Communications is a public relations consultancy founded by FishHawk resident Caitlin Gardner. Built on the belief that leaders should show up with clarity and calm confidence when the stakes are high, Blooming Communications partners with entrepreneurs, executives and organizations to strengthen their visibility, protect their reputations and tell their stories with confidence. In addition to strategic public relations and executive communications consulting, Gardner is a professional speaker known for her work on high-stakes communication, leadership presence and calm confidence in moments that matter. She speaks to associations, growth-minded teams and community organizations across Florida and beyond. Gardner also teaches entrepreneurship at the University of Florida. Blooming Communications proudly supports local businesses while serving clients nationally. The firm was recently recognized as a finalist as Emerging Business of the Year by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce and is committed to helping leaders bloom under pressure — onstage, in the media and in everyday leadership moments.

Visit its website at www.bloomingcomm.com for more information.

Apex Sight Solutions

Apex Sight Solutions is a premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology. Its inspection services are for homeowners that are buying, selling, building, maintaining or even refinancing their home. Grounded in Christian principles of truth, integrity and service, it offers unmatched precision and clarity — ensuring that every property, from the foundation to the rooftop, is seen with excellence and purpose.

It recently added 203k consulting to its services for the community. 203k loans are back by HUD and are for those who are purchasing a home that needs renovations or are looking to do improvements on their home and choose to refinance and incorporate the renovation costs into their loan. Apex Sight Solutions is approved by the HUD 203k consultant program and is available to serve all of Florida.

Apex Sight Solutions is located at 11232 Boyette Rd., Unit 2088, in Riverview. Visit https://apexsightsolutions.com/ to find out more.

Royal Cleaners Celebrates Three Years In Business

Three years ago, local residents Steven Lewis and Nicholas Goines started helping their neighbors by installing hurricane shutters and doing other odd jobs. Their hard work and willingness to do what was needed has built their company, Royal Cleaners, into what it is today and enabled them to celebrate three years of being in business. Royal Cleaners provides you with ‘royal treatment’ and can help you with junk removal, estate and hoarder cleanouts, construction cleanups, furniture delivery, moving services and more.

Visit its website at www.royalcleanerllc.com or call either 321-368-1556 or 918-519-1164 to find out more.