The 2026 VFCC Annual Kickball Tournament is right around the corner. Join in on Saturday, April 11, at Camp Cristina, our venue sponsor, for a high-energy day of fun, networking and community impact to support our 2026 Charities of Choice, Seeds of Hope and We Are the Essentials.

Sponsorship interest is always strong for this event, and several opportunities have already been claimed, but we are still on the hunt for a Title Event Sponsor! The Medal Sponsor and one base sponsor are no longer available. Additional sponsorship levels remain, and details-including benefits-are outlined in the attached information sheet.

If you are interested in sponsoring or would like to learn more, please contact Nikki Seace at nseace@southernconstruction.net or Mike Neill at kickball@valricofishhawk.org. Sponsor information can also be found on the Chamber Website at www.valricofishhawk.org. Look for the event on the calendar. Sponsor and team registration links can be found there or at https://valricofishhawk.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9106.

Important Team & Event Details:

Teams are limited to 14 players under the $325 team registration fee — additional players may be added at $35 per player

Our goal is to have team rosters finalized by Friday, March 20, so start recruiting.

The tournament can accommodate up to 16 teams. Teams do not need to be affiliated with the Chamber to participate. If you know of a business or organization that may be interested, please have them reach out.

Each Team must have a minimum of 2 female players on the field at all times.

Minimum age to participate is 13.

We are looking forward to another fantastic event. Partial proceeds from the tournament will directly support the above-mentioned charities, helping to make a meaningful impact on our local community.

Can’t wait to see everybody out there on the fields!