Winter here can last for several months. In West-Central Florida, however, we are very fortunate compared to other areas in the country. Now, normally, is a great time to go outside and garden. It has been quite chilly, aka COLD, in the mornings. Frosts and freezes occur occasionally in Central Florida.

Gardening tips for the next few months:

Plant Vegetables: For March and April, plant beans, cantaloupe, okra, southern peas and sweet potato. For more information, go to https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/vh021, where you can view the Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide.

Mulch: Cool weather is always a great time to add mulch to your landscape beds if it is less than 3 inches deep. Mulch regulates soil temperature, adds organic value, inhibits weeds and retains soil moisture. Pine bark, pine straw/needles, eucalyptus, melaleuca and leaves are good options.

Manage Weeds: You can cover weeds with newspapers to smother them or use an environmentally friendly weed killer.

Prune: Check the ‘Calendar’ for what plants can be pruned and when. Pruning trains plants to grow in a certain direction, improves health by removing diseased stems, increases flowering and causes more abundant foliage.

Pests — Biting, Sucking and Chewing: The first step is to properly identify the insect to be sure it is a pest versus a beneficial insect. If you must, use the least toxic product. Spot treat plants as needed, not the entire landscape.

Inefficient Irrigation: Do you have broken irrigation heads, plants blocking the spray pattern or a rain shut-off device that does not work? Is your water bill for more than 20,000 gallons of water per month? If yes, call Will Stone at 813-744-5519, ext. 54133. He may be able to help you decrease your water usage.

Rewards of Winter Landscape Maintenance: You are outside, productive and enjoying nature.

Contact: labarber@ufl.edu.