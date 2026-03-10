FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club

The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club continues to bring meaningful programs and community connection to its weekly meetings.

It was honored to welcome Dawn Myers, who shared valuable insights and inspired discussion among our members. Her message reminded the club members of how important it is to stay engaged, informed and committed to service.

The club also looks forward to hearing from Rachel Lane of Graze Academy, who will be sharing more about her organization’s work and impact in our community. Supporting local initiatives and learning about innovative programs like Graze Academy is part of how Rotary strengthens partnerships and creates opportunity.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Christopher Jones will be leading a festive and engaging program that reflects the fellowship and spirit that make Rotary so special. It’s always a joy to blend tradition, community and service.

Between the laughter, the planning, the community projects and the moments of ‘Who volunteered me for that?’ — something powerful is happening.

“We are shaping our community. We are shaping young leaders. We are shaping hope,” said the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club.

As always, it remains committed to ‘service above self’ and invites community members to visit and learn more about how Rotary makes a difference locally and globally.

Rotary Club of Brandon Kicks Off a Busy Start to the Year

January and February mark the busiest — and most rewarding — months for the Rotary Club of Brandon. During this stretch, members rally together to host the club’s two largest annual fundraisers: the Bill Harper Honorary Golf Tournament and the highly anticipated Wild Game Dinner.

These cornerstone events are more than just traditions; they are the driving force behind the club’s charitable impact. Together, they typically generate more than $100,000, funding community initiatives, local nonprofit support and scholarships for deserving students.

What makes these events truly special is the full participation of the club’s membership. Rotarians volunteer side by side, strengthening friendships while working toward a shared mission of service. The energy, camaraderie and commitment on display each year reflect the heart of the Rotary motto: service above self.

With another season of fundraising underway, the Rotary Club of Brandon looks forward to continuing its legacy of giving back and making a meaningful difference in the community.

If you are interested in joining, please text Debbie Meegan at 813-601-2315.