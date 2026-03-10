Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, the inside eastbound and westbound lanes of Boyette Road will be closed between east of Pure Pebble Drive and Wickerwood Drive for median removal work. During this work, Boyette Road will operate as one lane in each direction. Motorists may turn left onto McMullen Road, but there will be no dedicated left turn lane or signal.

Medians within the active construction zone will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and motorists may not be able to turn left across the closed median.

This work is expected to last six to 10 days, after which crews will resume median work between Wickerwood Drive and Bell Shoals Road, working in phases from west to east. The change in phasing, which will last six to seven weeks, is in preparation of pipeline installation on McMullen Road at Boyette Road.

Motorists should prepare for delays and use caution while following all posted lane diversion signs in the area. All crosswalks and businesses in the area will remain open.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.