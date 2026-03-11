By Olivia Clark

Community leaders, housing advocates and faith partners gathered on February 24 to celebrate the ribbon cutting of Zion Village Apartments, a new 75-unit affordable housing community for low-income seniors in Riverview.

Located at 5836 Zion Village St. in Riverview, the 4-story development sits on approximately 2 acres owned by Mt. Zion AME Church of Riverview. The complex offers 650-square-foot, one-bedroom apartments for residents ages 55 and older earning 70 percent or less of the area median income. Units are leased at below-market rates and include energy-efficient appliances, a washer and dryer and granite countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, library, movie room, clubroom and outdoor pavilion.

The development spans more than 69,000 square feet and was designed to provide safe, accessible housing that allows seniors to age in place. Several units are reserved for residents earning between 30-60 percent of the area median income.

The project represents a partnership between Hillsborough County, the Tampa Housing Authority, Smith & Henzy Affordable Group, Mt. Zion AME Church of Riverview and Adonai’s Second Chances Inc. Hillsborough County contributed $6.8 million toward the development.





“Fourteen months ago, we gathered in this place to celebrate the groundbreaking of Zion Village,” said Pastor Karen Jackson Sims of Mt. Zion AME Church of Riverview. “And 14 months later, we are celebrating that we have residents living in the building.”

Pastor Sims shared that one new resident had previously been homeless and sleeping in her car.

“From sleeping in her car to having a roof over her head,” Pastor Sims said. “They have a home now because of you.”

Commissioner Gwen Myers, who chairs the county’s Affordable Housing Committee, emphasized the county’s commitment to housing initiatives.

“When someone has a vision and they come to us with a project, we say, ‘Let’s find a way to make it happen,’” Myers said.

The Rev. Alicia Scott-Ford, field office director for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in Jacksonville, highlighted the growing need for senior housing.

“By 2030, one in five Americans will be over the age of 65,” the Rev. Scott-Ford said. “Developments like Zion Village ensure seniors can remain active and supported in the communities they helped build.”

With the ribbon cut, Zion Village officially opened its doors, adding 75 much-needed affordable units for seniors in Riverview.