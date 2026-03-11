By Olivia Clark

The Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Road will host its fourth annual Heroes Indoor Triathlon on Sunday, March 29, beginning at 7 a.m. The event is open to the public and welcomes participants of all fitness levels.

“This will be our fourth year,” said Athena Reed, wellness director at the Spurlino Family YMCA. “This was started as a wellness challenge for our members.”

The indoor triathlon format offers a structured yet approachable way for individuals to test their endurance in a supportive setting. Participants will complete a 10-minute swim in the YMCA’s lap pool, followed by a 30-minute bike ride in the indoor cycling room and a 20-minute run on treadmills. Athletes are allowed 10 minutes to transition from swim to bike and five minutes to transition from bike to run. Volunteers will be stationed at each segment to record laps and mileage, ensuring accurate results for every competitor.

The event is capped at 32 participants, with eight competitors in each of four wave times to maintain a smooth flow throughout the morning. Waves begin at 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., allowing family members and spectators to easily follow along and offer encouragement.

“There are no divisions; this is an inclusive event welcoming all levels,” said Reed.

The triathlon is open to those ages 12 and older. Registration is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers. All participants will receive a finisher shirt and medal in recognition of their accomplishment.

“Spectators can cheer on their friends and family members during the race,” said Reed.

The event begins as early as 7 a.m., creating an energetic start to the day inside the facility. In previous years, local stretch companies and massage therapists have attended to support athletes before and after their race. The triathlon is currently seeking a wellness partner for this year’s event and is also looking for two additional volunteers to assist with timing and transitions.

“Volunteers are always welcome,” said Reed.

For more information or to register, email athena.reed@tampaymca.org.