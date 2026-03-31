Bloomingdale High School Senior Hannah Ferret wrestled at the 2026 FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association) Girls State Championships from March 5-7 in Kissimmee. Ferret is the first girl from Bloomingdale to wrestle at the state level.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, high school girls wrestling is growing at record speed. This year’s Florida girls state championship meet was the fifth annual. Ferret wrestled in the 100-weight class. Her 2025-26 record is 45-9, and her high school record is 81-40.

Ferret’s journey to the state competition was hard work and started with a desire to try a new sport. In eighth grade, Ferret selected wrestling as a high school elective for her freshman year. She qualified for regionals all four years. At states, she was one match away from being a state placer.

Bloomingdale Wrestling Head Coach Mark Church is proud of Ferret’s resilience.

“I am super proud of Hannah. She was the only girl to show up my first year as head coach. This little freshman had never wrestled a day in her life but was up for the challenge no matter how hard it was. Not one time did she back down from any challenge I put in front of her,” Church said.

At the state meet, Ferret was impressed by the competition and support.

“It was crazy to see how good everyone was and all of the people that came out to support. I loved being there and being with my teammates,” Ferret said.

Ferret said her inspiration comes from her teammates. Her resolve at states was strengthened by the other senior on the team competing, Leo Perdomo. Perdomo placed seventh in the 132-weight class.

Church said Ferret is inspiring her teammates.

“She has become the standard for girls wrestling at Bloomingdale. Four years ago, Hannah was the only girl on the team. Every year since then, the team continues to grow,” Church said.

This year, there are six girls Bloomingdale’s team. Four out of the six made the regional tournament.

After high school, Ferret plans to attend Hillsborough College, pursue a career in optometry and continue to support her teammates as she can at practice and meets.

To learn more about wrestling at Bloomingdale High School, email Church at mark.church@hcps.net.