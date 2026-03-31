McAuley Fine Jewelry has become one of Brandon’s most trusted names in fine jewelry, known for its blend of craftsmanship, customer care and multigenerational expertise. Whether you need jewelry repair, inspection, cleaning, ring sizing, watch battery replacement, appraisals or a custom‑designed piece, McAuley is your one‑stop shop for all your jewelry needs.

The store’s reputation is reflected in the words of customer Terry Vassalotti, who shared, “I have to say it was a real pleasure working with McAuley Fine Jewelry. When my mom passed nearly nine years ago, I was left with her wedding ring. I didn’t want to wear it as a ring but wanted to repurpose it into a pendant to honor her.”

Vassalotti’s experience highlights the personal attention McAuley Fine Jewelry is known for. McAuley’s expert jewelers ultimately created a meaningful custom pendant using her mother’s diamond and a sentimental stone of her own.

“I found out that I had enough credit with the gold I brought in to pay for the setting as well as the gold necklace that fits perfectly,” said Vassalotti. “I met the owner, Ed, when I picked up the finished job, and he couldn’t have been a nicer guy. I can’t recommend them enough.”

Since taking over the business in 2017, Ed and Jenn McAuley have guided the store through significant growth in staff, a new location, and new technology including laser welding, CAD and 3D printing.

“We purchased the old Carson Optical building and moved the jewelry store from 664 Oakfield to 201 S. Kings Avenue,” said Jenn McAuley.

Even with these changes, one thing has remained constant: McAuley Fine Jewelry’s commitment to exceptional service.

“Service and craftsmanship are where we excel,” said Jenn. “Our jewelers have years upon years of experience.”

Custom design continues to be a major part of their identity.

“We recommend an appointment [for custom designs],” said Jenn McAuley. “We typically will have two consults. If you don’t know what you want, Ed shares how they can look at Pinterest, Google images, etc. From there he listens for styling cues. Also, we’ll talk about using any old scrap gold jewelry you may have.”

For Jenn McAuley, the most rewarding part is the team itself. That blend of mentorship and creative freedom is what defines the McAuley work environment.

“Our younger employees are learning from our jewelers with tons of experience,” said Jenn McAuley. “It’s fun to have people come in and see how they can be creative. Due to our small business size, we still have the ability to operate with freedom.”

McAuley Fine Jewelry is located at 201 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, call 813-689-8124, visit https://mcauleyfinejewelry.com/ or follow the store on Facebook.