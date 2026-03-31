After a year spent exploring career pathways and preparing through professional development lessons, including elevator pitches, resume building, and mock interviews, thousands of Hillsborough County Public Schools seniors will take the final step in their Future Career Academy (FCA) journey this April, meeting face-to-face with employers ready to hire.

Six large-scale hiring events taking place across Hillsborough County from Thursday, April 2, through Thursday, April 23, all from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., will serve as the capstone experience for students enrolled in the Future Career Academy curriculum, a program designed by Florida-based nonprofit Workforce Development Partners (WDP) to help high school seniors transition directly from the classroom into the workforce, job training programs, and continued education.

Throughout the school year, FCA students complete career readiness lessons that include resume development, mock interviews, professional communication, and workplace expectations. The April hiring events are designed to put those skills into action with real employers.

“These events represent the culmination of everything our students have worked toward this year,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools. “Future Career Academy prepares students with real-world skills, and these hiring events give them the opportunity to apply those skills in front of employers who are looking for the next generation of talent. This is a recipe for post-graduation success.”

Each event will feature more than 50 local employers and training organizations from 16 industries, including health care, construction, retail, manufacturing and technology, offering on-the-spot interviews, internships and entry-level positions. Recruiters from the Armed Forces will also be on-site. Participating organizations include AdventHealth, BayCare Health System, Florida Army National Guard, HCA Florida Healthcare, Hillsborough College, Hillsborough County Public Schools, Hillsborough Technical Colleges, JPMorganChase, The Mosaic Company, Regions Bank, Tampa General Hospital, TECO and the U.S. Army.

“College isn’t the only option after graduating,” said a Chamberlain High School alumnus. “There are entry-level positions and apprenticeships that not only prepare us for a desired career but also pay reasonably.”

While the events serve as a final step in the Future Career Academy experience for seniors, organizers emphasized that they are also designed to benefit the wider community.

Event dates and locations: