Olivia Proulx, a fourth grade student at Stowers Elementary, earned the ‘Best in Fair’ award for the fourth grade division at the Hillsborough County STEM Fair, rising to the top among more than 1,200 student projects from across the district.

The STEM fair was held this past February at the Tampa Convention Center. The Hillsborough County STEM Fair brings together young innovators from across the district to present projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Winning Best in Fair recognizes the top project in the fourth grade division.

“Olivia is 9 years old and a fourth grader at Stowers Elementary School in Lithia,” said her mother, Stephanie Proulx. “She’s creative, curious and loves animals, especially her dog, Banksy, who inspired her STEM project, The Ruff Roller, which is an invention designed to help keep pets off household furniture using a combination of sound and texture. The retractable mat discourages pets from jumping onto couches and chairs while remaining safe and humane.”

Olivia first entered the STEM fair last year as a third grader. She enjoyed presenting her project at the convention center and learning how to test her ideas through research and experimentation.

“This year, she wanted to take it a step further by inventing something that could solve a real problem for pet owners,” Stephanie Proulx said. “Her science teacher, Dina McCullough, was a great source of encouragement and support along the way.”

Olivia used her creativity to make The Ruff Roller.

“It’s a roll-up furniture protector that’s lightweight and easy to store,” Olivia said. “I used mylar to create a sound and texture that dogs don’t really like. I invented it because our dog loves jumping on the couch, and I wanted a way to train him that was safe and gentle.”

Winning Best in Fair was something Olivia did not expect.

“I was really surprised and excited when I found out I won Best in Fair,” Olivia said. “When people came to my classroom with a giant trophy, balloons and prizes, it felt like I was famous for the day. The STEM fair is an amazing experience and a fun way to learn about solving real problems. I’m excited to start thinking about my project for next year.”