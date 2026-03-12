The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) is proud to announce the debut of the first of 36 new HARTPlus paratransit SUVs entering revenue service. The new HARTPlus SUVs — 2025 Ford Interceptor Utility models — represent a significant step toward modernizing mobility and enhancing service for paratransit riders throughout Hillsborough County.

HARTPlus is HART’s door-to-door, shared-ride paratransit service for individuals with disabilities in Hillsborough County who are unable to access or independently use the regular fixed-route bus system.

The new SUVs are designed to improve service delivery and accessibility for customers who depend on HARTPlus. Key benefits include:

Greater flexibility in navigating neighborhood streets and medical campuses.

Improved response times and service efficiency thanks to greater fleet availability and lower operating costs.

Enhanced passenger comfort, including an easy-to-remove seat cover to accommodate service animals.

Modern safety technology and real-time connectivity.

Each SUV introduces a new generation of onboard technology to strengthen safety, communication and operational awareness. The vehicles are equipped with multiple IP cameras, including an AngelTrax Vulcan dual-windshield camera with integrated AI safety capabilities and a 14-channel mobile DVR system to enhance incident visibility and protect both riders and operators.

Ford Pro Telematics supports vehicle health and utilization monitoring, GPS tracking, maintenance scheduling, remote locking and driver coaching. Additional technology includes a Garmin DriveSmart 86 GPS for navigation and a CradlePoint wireless router to ensure reliable system connectivity.

These enhancements integrate seamlessly with HART’s existing Computer-Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) system, giving dispatchers greater real-time visibility into operations while supporting operators in maintaining on-time performance and prioritizing safe driving. Collectively, these investments reinforce HART’s commitment to providing safe, clean and reliable transportation across the community.

The new SUVs will primarily serve HARTPlus customers who do not require mobility devices, allowing for more efficient and flexible trip scheduling.

Additional HARTPlus SUVs are expected to enter service in the coming months as part of HART’s continued commitment to modernizing its paratransit fleet.

﻿For more information about HART service, visit www.gohart.org.