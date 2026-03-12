David Weekley Homes, one of the largest privately held national home builders, is breaking ground on its newest model homes, The Rosbach and The Hornbeam, in the upcoming Apollo Beach community of Waterset Bungalow Series.

In Waterset Bungalow Series, buyers will be able to select from four 1-story floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,527-1,707 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath and one to two-car garages. The homes are situated in clusters of four single-family homes that share a common driveway. The Rosbach model home will showcase 1,550 square feet with two bedrooms, two full baths, a study and a two-car garage, while The Hornbeam model home will feature 1,707 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and a two-car garage.

Homeowners in Waterset will have access to the Waterset Club, featuring a resort-style swimming pool with slides, a lap pool, a fitness room, a game room and a gathering space; an amenity center with sports courts for sand volleyball, basketball, tennis and pickleball; The Landing Club, which includes a pool and fitness center; multiple community parks, fitness stations, playgrounds, scenic views and a splash zone for kids at Lakeside Picnic Park; and a dog park with dedicated spaces for small and large dogs. Residents will have proximity to the South Coast Greenway, the Waterset Trailhead, Apollo Beach and Tampa Bay, as well as easy access to Brandon, downtown Tampa and Sarasota via I-75. Students within the community will attend Hillsborough County Public School District schools.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Waterset, contact 813-774-4155.

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes ‘America’s Best Builder,’ ‘National Housing Quality Award’ and ‘National Builder of the Year.’ Weekley Homes has been recognized 19 times by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since its inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 130,000 homes.

