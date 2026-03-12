Riverview High School is actively seeking to expand its football coaching staff as the Sharks build on recent success and prepare for the upcoming season in Florida’s Class 6A.

The Riverview football program is looking to fill several coaching positions, including linebackers (LB), defensive line (DL), defensive backs (DB), running backs (RB), wide receivers (WR), tight ends (TE) and offensive line (OL). The openings come after a strong 2025 campaign, in which the Sharks finished with a 6-4 record and earned a berth in the state playoffs, signaling continued growth for the program.

School officials said the focus of the search is on committed, high-character individuals who are passionate about developing student athletes both on and off the field. While prior coaching experience is welcomed, it is not required. The program is open to both seasoned coaches and those looking to begin or grow their coaching careers.

“We are looking for men who are willing to invest in our year-round program,” the school shared. “If you are committed to our athletes and our culture, we are committed to investing in you through training and development.”

Community coaches, including those who are not currently teachers, are strongly encouraged to apply. Teaching positions at the school are currently limited, though additional openings may become available as the district moves into April and the summer months. Being a teacher is not a requirement to join the football staff.

Riverview High School is part of Hillsborough County Public Schools and serves students in grades nine through 12. The school is located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Additional information about the school and its programs can be found at http://riverviewhs.mysdhc.org/.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a resume and references to Antonio Rodriguez at antonio.rodriguez@hcps.net. Questions may also be directed by phone at 813-815-0310.

With a playoff appearance already on the books, Riverview High School hopes to add dedicated coaches who will help continue building a competitive program while mentoring student athletes for success beyond the football field.