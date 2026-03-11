Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that 16 of our high schools have been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement Program (AP) School Honor Roll, earning three platinum, four gold, two silver and seven bronze distinctions.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs that deliver results for students while broadening participation. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.

Local high schools that earned these distinctions include:

Platinum — Durant High School

Gold — Newsome High School

Silver — Riverview High School

Bronze — Bloomingdale High School

“Our success in AP really comes down to our people,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “From dedicated administrators to committed teachers and hardworking students, everyone plays a role. Together, we’ve created a culture where students are encouraged to aim higher — and I couldn’t be prouder of what they continue to accomplish.”

Hillsborough County is proud of its continued success in its AP program, administering over 27,000 exams annually with record breaking success rates. During the spring of 2025, HCPS saw a 70 percent pass rate on AP exams, the highest ever for the district.

College Board’s Advanced Placement program enables students to pursue college-level studies — with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement or both — while still in high school. Through AP courses in 40 subjects, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments and see many sides of an issue — skills that prepare them for college and beyond.

To learn more about Advanced Placement opportunities at HCPS, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/acceleratedprograms.