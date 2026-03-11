The Kiwanis Club of Brandon is gearing up for a high-energy day on the greens as it hosts its annual Terrific Kids Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 16, beginning at 11 a.m. at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club, located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. The much-anticipated event is the club’s largest and most essential fundraiser of the year, fueling the youth-focused programs that define its mission. Proceeds from the tournament power initiatives across Eastern Hillsborough County, including Terrific Kids, K-Kids, Builders Clubs and Key Clubs — programs designed to inspire leadership, character and community service among local students.

Club President Dustie Amatangelo said the fundraiser is essential to maintaining the group’s long tradition of community service.

“Our Kiwanis Club is a unique organization in that 99 percent of funds raised is reinvested back into the community,” said Amatangelo. “We are run by volunteers who give the hearts and working hands to make us strong.”

The tournament, described by organizers as the backbone of the club’s charitable work, is the only major fundraising event the club holds each year.

The club hopes the community will rally behind this year’s event by fielding teams, sponsoring holes or donating goods for raffle baskets. There are many ways the community can support this effort.

“Come out and bring a sponsorship and a team, make a donation, create a beautiful basket that represents your business and donate it. And lastly, become a Kiwanian. We are always looking for good people to join us,” said Amatangelo.

This year, the club has set a goal for the golf tournament to support its growing initiatives.

“Our goal this year is to net $20,000 dollars,” said Amatangelo. “We had a huge increase for our Project Smile program at Gibsonton Elementary and we will need to cover that cost.”

She emphasized the club’s deep roots in the community and its commitment to developing young leaders.

“Our Brandon Kiwanis Club [is a] great organization of wonderful people who share a heart for our children in our local community,” said Amatangelo. “Our Terrific Kids Golf Tournament raises the funds we need to help our community build better leaders.”

Amatangelo encourages anyone interested to support the cause in any way they can.

“If I had a big ask, it would be twofold: Come help us reach our goal — but even more important, consider becoming a member of our extended family. There is a ton of love to share.”

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, Florida, was established in May 1960 and continues to serve the community, especially its children. The club has served over 100,000 residents and provided more than $2 million to support local charities through its many programs and volunteer efforts.

Information and registration details are available at https://brandonkiwanis.org/events/.